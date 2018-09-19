Look: Taiwan Jones shows off gruesome gash on head from brutal hit

Bills running back Taiwan Jones was unfortunately on the receiving end of one of the most brutal hits of the 2018 NFL season so far, which happened in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

It happened on a punt return, with Jones electing to pick the ball up right near the goal line. He attempted to run with it, but was quickly met by a few Chargers players. Jones tried to shake one player, but then absorbed a huge hit from another Chargers special teamer, which knocked his helmet off. He turned and kept running, though, but was then met by another Chargers player, who led with his helmet and hit Jones right in the head. It was an extremely scary moment, as Jones, without his helmet, was unprotected, which left him vulnerable.

Very dangerous.

Hope only laceration on head.

Helmets were developed to prevent skull fractures (not concussions). pic.twitter.com/fmQOuLde4v — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) September 16, 2018

Jones exited the game afterward, and he was seen bleeding from his head area upon leaving the field.

#Bills returner Taiwan Jones just got his helmet knocked off and then got drilled in the head. Helmets are weapons. He appears to be bloody as he leaves the field but seems to be OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nMU8AmQka5 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) September 16, 2018

Apparently, the hit left a nasty gash on his head, as well as some swelling. Jones recently posted this photo showing what it looks like.

That Taiwan Jones injury looks about as bad as you'd expect it to… woof… feel better? #Bills pic.twitter.com/YZstUTGIDq — Tom Zimmer (@TZimmer1029) September 17, 2018

Ouch. We wish Jones a speedy recovery, as that gash looks quite painful.