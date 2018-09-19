New gate times, portals and happy hours at Blues home games

To say the home of the St. Louis Blues looks a little different is an understatement. The Enterprise Center (formerly the Kiel Center, Savvis Center and Scottrade Center) has a ton of new updates for 2018-19, including new seats in the mezzanine and several new food/drink options.

While the physical changes will be the most noticeable, there are some other changes Blues fans will want to be aware of.

Express Lanes

Guests without bags can go through Express Lanes at the entrance, cutting down on some of the waits and congestion while fans are trying to enter the building.

New Gate Times

The gates will now open 90 minutes before puck drop for every home game this season. Season ticket holders may enter 105 minutes before puck drop, and may use the STH Express entrance at the Main Atrium and Sprint Entrances.

Seating Portals

Tickets will now have a Portal number on them. These portals indicate the easiest way to reach your seats, meaning you won’t need to climb over a bunch of people by walking into the wrong end of your section.

Happy Hours

Last season, happy hours at home games were introduced, featuring some special pricing on beer and food. For 2018-19, there will be happy hours before every home game with special deals on items at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten just inside the 14th Street Entrance and at the Bud Light Sports Pub on the Club Level.

Lion’s Choice

Enjoy some classic roast beef between Portals 4 and 5 on the Plaza Level!

More Team Stores

Remember how crowded the main team store on the Plaza Level got during a game? The elbow-to-elbow chaos is hopefully a thing of the past. With four stores now (two on the Plaza, one in the Club Level and one on the Mezzanine), there should be a bit more breathing room while shopping. The team states that there’s more space and variety in the team stores.

(Photo courtesy of the Enterprise Center)