Photo: First look at Josh Gordon at practice with Patriots

The Patriots finalized their trade with the Browns for Josh Gordon last night, and it didn’t take long for him to hit the field.

Gordon, who spent all six of his seasons in the NFL with the Browns, has finally been freed, as he’ll be catching passes from an elite quarterback in Tom Brady. Sure, a lot more will be expected of him, as he’ll need to clean up his route running, and will also need to make sure he’s locked in to where he can also adjust his routes after the snap, but a change of environment appears to be exactly what the doctor ordered.

As for Gordon, it didn’t him long to hit the practice field with his new team, which he did Wednesday.

Josh Gordon is officially a Patriot ⚡️ (via @MarkDanielsPJ) pic.twitter.com/xxkBt19M6J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2018

New #Patriots WR Josh Gordon is at practice, wearing number 10. I guess that confirms the trade Belichick.pic.twitter.com/p4RbO03Yac — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2018

The Patriots wasted no time getting their shiny, new toy on the field.