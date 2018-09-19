Preseason Gameday - Game 2 - Penguins @ Red Wings

Pittsburgh @ Detroit

Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

7:30PM – NHL Network

The Penguins (or some amalgamation of hockey players affiliated with the organization) look to bounce back from last night’s loss to Buffalo as they head to The DoughJoe to take on the Red Wings.

You almost have to feel bad for Detroit as they’ve withered away into irrelevance after having been dominant for so long mainly thanks to “subtle” interference and having a 10-year jump on scouting the European leagues to steal talent in the late rounds like Hank Zetterberg. They used to have Lidstrom, Datsyuk, and Z. Babcock took the money and ran to Toronto, Lidstrom retired, Datsyuk defected, and Zetterberg’s back was too defective to continue with this career path. Now they’ve got no Cash, no Hope, and no Jobs.

The Motor City will look to a new motor for their lineup in the form of Dylan Larkin this season as he’ll be “the guy” there along with some young talent they were able to cobble together in the draft, namely Michael Rasmussen, Evgeny Svechnikov, and Filip “Funky Cold” Zadina. Sounds like Rasmussen will be in action tonight but the Penguins will have to wait to see Filip for now.

As of now, Red Wings plan to play Michael Rasmussen in Wednesday exhibition, Filip Zadina Thursday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 18, 2018

Former Red Wing Riley Sheahan will not be in action tonight, but per Penguins Twitter, he’s back on the ice and skating. So, too, is Derick Brassard. We’d embed the tweet, but “player picture with sweater number” days to hockey Tweets have been powerbanned.

Here’s who you will see for the Penguins:

Forwards

Simon-Grant-Sprong

Johnson-Lindberg-Rust

Miletic-Lafferty-Haggerty

Cramarossa-Olund-Blueger

Defense

He Who Shall Not Be Named-Schultz

Oleksiak-Addison

Riikola-Trotman

Goaltenders

Jarry

DeSmith

Riikola getting an extended look is neat. Schultz back in action with [REDACTED] as his partner since everything sucks and the world is cruel.

The Wings haven’t released a full lineup yet but here’s to hoping the Pens start Jarry against Harri Sateri. We’d all be very merry if Jarry faced off against a wary Harri Sateri although the lineup may vary. And who knows, maybe Chris Terry can take a pass from Sateri and score on Jarry. Don’t tarry like Rob Scuderi, you can actually tune in and watch tonight. Suck it, Eminem and MGK.

Look for Teddy Blueger to score.

Go Pens.