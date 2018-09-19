Report: Clippers are Jimmy Butler's preferred trade destination

Jimmy Butler reportedly wants out of Minnesota, as he appears to prefer playing in a new environment over a max contract extension with the Timberwolves.

If Butler were to remain in Minnesota, he’d be eligible to sign a five-year, $190 million deal next summer. However, if he’s traded to another team, he’d only be able to net $141 million over four years.

Apparently, Butler favors the latter option, as a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday stated that he wants to be traded to either the Nets, Knicks or Clippers.

And while the bright lights of New York City are appealing, Butler’s preferred destination is Los Angeles, to play for the Clippers, according to another report from Wojnarowski.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler is most determined to find a way to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. The appeal of partnering with a second star – the Clippers have two max contract slots available in summer free agency – is an intriguing scenario for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2018

This update is interesting because ESPN analyst Jalen Rose recently linked Kawhi Leonard — who can opt out of his current deal next summer — to the Clippers, saying that it’s unlikely he would want to play alongside LeBron James on the Lakers. And with two max contract slots, the Clippers could sign both Leonard and Butler, if they wanted.

As for Butler, plenty of rumors have been swirling about him wanting to leave Minnesota, and now they appear to be true. He’s apparently looking to speed up the process of finding a new team, so he can settle in and develop chemistry with the rest of the squad — whether it be in New York or Los Angeles.