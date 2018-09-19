Report: WR Jordan Matthews to return to the Eagles

After losing wide receiver Mike Wallace and being without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, the Eagles turned to a familiar face, signing wide receiver Jordan Matthews according to the team.

The fifth year pro was drafted by the Eagles in 2014, and caught 225 passes for 2,672 yards and 19 touchdowns in his three seasons with the team.

Matthews was traded to the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby prior to the 2017 season, and caught 25 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Matthews last signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, but was released with an injury settlement after suffering a hamstring injury.

Matthews’s return will add some much needed help to a depleted Eagles receiving corps while allowing Carson Wentz to have a weapon who is already familiar with the offense.

Matthews is expected to play this Sunday when the Eagles host the Indianapolis Colts.