Saquon Barkley addresses Giants' 0-2 start to season

The Giants have scored only 28 points combined in their first two regular-season games of the season so far, losing both of them, but the team isn’t panicking, apparently.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who has been the team’s only spark on offense thus far, recently weighed in about the state of the team. And even though the team has found itself in a 0-2 hole — as only 10 of 91 NFL teams that had that record went on to qualify for the postseason, dating back to 2007 — the Giants players aren’t worried about their poor start. Barkley shared some thoughts about it with reporters on Wednesday.

“In this locker room, no one is overreacting,” he said, via ESPN.com. “I mean obviously I’m active on social media so I think a lot of people outside of this locker room and outside this building who are reacting. We are aware 0-2 is not a great start, but it’s not the worst thing possible.”

It may not necessarily be the worst thing possible, but it is the worst record. Furthermore, the Giants have been exposed for some major flaws that aren’t going away anytime soon — specifically its sieve-like offensive line, and the limited mobility from 37-year-old quarterback Eli Manning.

Barkley, to his credit, has been one of the lone bright spots on the team. The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft has already racked up 236 all-purpose yards, and he also set a Giants record for total receptions in a game (14) in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.