WWE 'Mae Young Classic' Competitor Madison Rayne Signs With Which Company?

Madison Rayne recently lived a dream to compete in WWE, taking part in the second annual Mae Young Classic. She recently appeared on The Taz Show podcast to discuss her future in wrestling, announcing that she has come to a deal with a new company.

The former TNA Knockout has agreed to terms with Ring of Honor Wrestling and will take part in its Women of Honor division.

Rayne debuted back in 2005 and has worked for a handful of promotions. The most memorable part of her career to this point took place while she was in TNA as a member of The Beautiful People along with Angelina Love and Velvet Sky.

She would go from being just a part of that group to becoming one of the more successful women in TNA history, winning the Knockouts title on five occassions. However, the one thing she had never done was take part in a match with WWE. That changed this summer.

In the first round of the Mae Young Classic, Rayne (competing as drew one of the tournament favorites, Mercedes Martinez, who was a semi-finalist in last year’s tournament. Rayne put forth a terrific effort, but the bigger, stronger Martinez advanced with a fisherman buster.

It was the end of the road for Rayne in the tournament, but it wasn’t a wasted opportunity. She received one of the best reactions from the fans of any woman when the tournament competitors were announced and she will now try to turn that into success within ROH.

It won’t be her first stint there. In fact, Rayne competed in the Women of Honor Championship tournament earlier this year, losing to Mandy Leon in the first round. She may feel as though she has unfinished business there and will now try to earn her way through the ranks to get a crack at that very championship.