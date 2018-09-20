Cleveland Browns fans are fed up with Tyrod Taylor

Update: The Browns have benched Tyrod Taylor for Baker Mayfield as he will be evaluated for a concussion.

There’s a lot of free beer on the line, and the fans of the Cleveland Browns refuse to settle for poor playing on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, that’s all they have got through one half of football. Heading into Thursday’s matchup against the New York Jets, the Browns were actually favored to win for the first time in a long time.

The Browns defense got off to a strong start as the kept the Jets in check through the first couple of drives. The offense, on the other hand, has looked quite rough. From the playcalling to the blocking up front, the Browns have looked atrocious on offense. But nothing, and I mean nothing, has frustrated Browns fans more than the shaky play from their starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor.

From holding onto the ball without a single clue of what to do to underthrowing not one, but two potential touchdowns. Taylor has frustrated the Cleveland fans in attendance on Thursday night to the point that they want him out, and Baker Mayfield in.

“We want Baker!”

“WE WANT BAKER” chants are loud and they’re deserved. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 21, 2018

We want Baker chants start & I don’t blame them. — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) September 21, 2018

Whether you’re in the state of Ohio near FirstEnergy Stadium or watching the game on television, there’s no way you couldn’t hear the “We want Baker!” chants from Browns fans. At first, the idea of putting Mayfield in didn’t seem like it could really change anything, but seeing how rough Taylor looks it might not be a bad idea.

Mayfield has been spotted on the sideline warming up a bit with his helmet on, but the Browns are sticking with Taylor for now. However, if Taylor continues to play like he did in the first half, the Browns will have no choice but to take him out early on in the third quarter.