MMA Manifesto

Conor McGregor Inks New 8-Fight Deal With The UFC

Conor McGregor Inks New 8-Fight Deal With The UFC

MMA Manifesto

Conor McGregor Inks New 8-Fight Deal With The UFC

Sep 20, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Conor McGregor holds up a bottle of whiskey during a press conference for UFC 229 at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

 

Rejoice Conor McGregor fans – he isn’t riding off into the sunrise anytime soon.  The Irish superstar recently signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC, ESPN reports.

“It’s not hard to do a deal with Conor McGregor because we know what he’s worth,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN.

A unique feature of the new contract, which kicks in at UFC 229 in his main event fight against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is that McGregor’s new whiskey brand, Proper Whiskey, will be a sponsor at every UFC event that McGregor fights on.  And will the logo of the whiskey be on the UFC canvas?

“You bet your bollocks it is,” McGregor said at the UFC 229 press conference today.  “On the canvas. On the canvas. Like [Nurmagomedov’s] blood will be on the canvas.”

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Colts 1hr ago

What’s up Colts fans? The team is coming off an impressive 21-9 win over the Redskins, and now face an upcoming battle with the (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home