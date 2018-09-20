Conor McGregor Inks New 8-Fight Deal With The UFC

Rejoice Conor McGregor fans – he isn’t riding off into the sunrise anytime soon. The Irish superstar recently signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC, ESPN reports.

“It’s not hard to do a deal with Conor McGregor because we know what he’s worth,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN.

A unique feature of the new contract, which kicks in at UFC 229 in his main event fight against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is that McGregor’s new whiskey brand, Proper Whiskey, will be a sponsor at every UFC event that McGregor fights on. And will the logo of the whiskey be on the UFC canvas?

“You bet your bollocks it is,” McGregor said at the UFC 229 press conference today. “On the canvas. On the canvas. Like [Nurmagomedov’s] blood will be on the canvas.”