Conor McGregor trash talks Khabib, takes whiskey shot with Dana White (Video)

Conor McGregor was in peak form at the UFC 229 press conference on Thursday.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the UFC in two years, showed he can still entertain fans like the best of them. His prediction for the upcoming bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov was quite strong.

“Domination. His head bouncing off the canvas. His pony talk is going to be f—ing put on blast Oct. 6.”

OK then. Not only that, he brought whiskey to the presser, so he and UFC president Dana White could enjoy some of it at the podium.

Conor McGregor and Dana White take a shot of whiskey. Khabib rejected the offer. He does not drink. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/s2pMbXqjLB — Bryan Fonseca (@BryanFonsecaNY) September 20, 2018

McGregor really brought whiskey to the press conference 💀 pic.twitter.com/BCw3a5aHXi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2018

Whiskey-drinking McGregor is our favorite version of McGregor. The upcoming bout should be extremely entertaining, for many reasons.