Hulk Hogan Rumored To Appear At WWE 'Crown Jewel'

WWE Crown Jewel will happen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. This is the second major Middle Eastern event for Vince McMahon’s company, with The Greatest Royal Rumble taking place back on April 27.

The Greatest Royal Rumble was considered a success for WWE so it’s logical that the company is bringing more events to the fans of Saudi Arabia. But is it possible that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be booked at Crown Jewel?

According to PWInisder (via ComickBook), WWE may indeed bring Hogan back for the November 2 event. Apparently there’s a wishlist of sorts for top name Superstars to appear at Crown Jewel and Hulk Hogan could be one of the names on that list.

The move would be a bit sticky however, mostly because many of the Superstars within WWE are reportedly not onboard with Hogan coming back to the fold. This is due of course to the 2015 scandal involving racist comments Hogan made, which were recorded on a leaked sex tape.

WWE severed ties with Hulk when the news broke. The company also removed every link to Hogan from its website and from the Hall of Fame as well. Hogan was reinstated in July of 2018 and apologized to the talent personally but many Superstars were unwilling to accept his apology.

If Hogan is booked at Crown Jewel, it will mark the first time that he’s been used on a WWE pay-per-view event since WrestleMania 31 in 2015. While many fans would certainly love to see him come back, there are likely just as many that are extremely hesitant about seeing him once again in a WWE ring.

WWE has yet to publicly comment on the possibility of using Hulk Hogan at Crown Jewel. The same is true of Hogan himself, who has yet to talk about the event on any of his social media accounts.