LeBron James proclaims decision to join Lakers was focused on basketball

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency back in July, All-Star forward LeBron James has been involved in numerous projects in the entertainment industry.

This has created the narrative that James in large part chose to join the Lakers due to opportunities that Los Angeles brings in that industry. However, James has voiced that the 33-year-old’s focus is primarily on basketball and helping the organization get back to prominence in the league by competing for NBA titles, according to Marisa Guthrie of The Hollywood Reporter.

Rising media mogul he may be, but James is clear that his focus is basketball. In fact, one thing that irks him and Carter is the assumption that he chose the Lakers because his business is based in Los Angeles. “It’s like, ‘Oh, LeBron signed with the Lakers, boom, all this stuff starts happening,'” says James. “Hell no, this stuff has been in the works.”

James has certainly ramped up his involvement in the entertainment industry, but these have been things in the works for over the last couple of years. This has been a busy offseason for James both on and off the court in what will be an exciting 2018-19 season ahead in Los Angeles.

There are those that point to the Lakers being out of the playoffs for the last five consecutive seasons as them being far away from title contenders. However, James has taken the challenge head-on with the team becoming the driving factor toward helping them quickly get back into the championship picture.

This is also an entirely new challenge for James to take over a team that is full of young and unproven talent along with the arrival of proven players like Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, and Lance Stephenson joining the mix. It is something that will only be shown on the court if it was the right decision for him at this stage of his career.