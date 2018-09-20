Look: Odell Beckham Jr. appeared drunk during 'Thursday Night Football'

NFL fans weren’t all that excited about Thursday night’s matchup between the Jets and Browns, and understandably so. The game pitted two stout defenses against each other, with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold under center.

The game certainly didn’t have much appeal early on, with the Jets jumping out to a 14-0 lead. As for Tyrod Taylor, well, he was terrible, completing only four of 14 passes for 19 yards.

That led some football fans to drink while watching the game, just to make it more entertaining. Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to be doing exactly that, judging by one of his comments on Twitter during the game.

ODB currently HAMMERED drunk 😂 pic.twitter.com/zK4sBQnqEa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

We’re on our way, OBJ. We’ll “come rvu”!