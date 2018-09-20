New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers Priciest Teams to Watch at Home

New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers fans spend the most money among all NFL fans to attend home games, according to a survey conducted by CheapHotels.org. The survey compared each team’s ticket prices and costs of local accommodations.

To compile its results, the survey analyzed the first five home games for each NFL team, and compared average costs for two side-by-side tickets (excluding upper-level seats) and two nights in the cheapest available double room at a 3-star or higher hotel in the nearest city center.

The survey found two fans will spend an average of $1,337 to attend a Packers game, with the two tickets making up $510 of the cost and the hotel room, $827. Lodging costs in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are the highest out of all NFL home cities.

However, the New England Patriots take the top cost, with an average of $1,371 for two tickets and two nights in a Boston hotel. At $804 for two tickets, the Patriots have also the highest ticket prices in the league.

Rounding out the top three most expensive NFL teams to watch play at home are Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles. On average, fans pay $1,001 to attend a home game and stay two nights in the City of Brotherly Love.

But what about the most affordable NFL teams to watch play at home? The Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills are all kind to fans, each on average costing traveling fans less than $520 for two tickets and a hotel stay. At the most affordable, the Buffalo Bills’ cost is $486 total, which is more than 60 percent more affordable than attending a Patriots game.

The following table shows the 10 most-expensive teams for home game attendance cost. The rates indicated include the average price for two tickets as well as two nights in a double room at a 3-star or above hotel in the nearest city center.

New England Patriots $1,371 (Tickets: $804/Hotel: $567) Green Bay Packers $1,337 ($510/$827) Philadelphia Eagles $1,001 ($612/$389) Seattle Seahawks $976 ($594/ $382) Carolina Panthers $895 ($548/$347) Tennessee Titans $873 ($387/$476) Minnesota Vikings $786 ($374/$412) Chicago Bears $773 ($389/$384) Dallas Cowboys $771 ($454/ $317) Atlanta Falcons $741 ($387/$354)

For the full results of the survey, go to https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/nfl2018.html