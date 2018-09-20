TBT: Bob Errey is Pensblog Charlie?

This week we’re throwing it back to the OG Pensblog days circa 2010.

Now, before I go any further, let me say this. Without a doubt, the original Pensblog crew (Derek, Adam, Rich, Jesse, etc.) made a huge impact on every single one of us that blogs for the Pensblog in 2018. Without those guys, there is no Pensblog. And without that first generation of Pensbloggers, there is no second generation of Pensbloggers. That means no G, Stephen (although he’s actually first generation), Pat, Rez, Leah, Adrian, Josh (shoutout to the new guy), or me. So for as much as we may get annoyed time to time when people bitch about the Pensblog not being the same as it used to be, we owe a debt of gratitude to the original guys for paving the way.

With that said, it’s 2018. Just because photoshop was the tits back in 2008, doesn’t mean it generates the same type of buzz ten years later. So expect us to be a little different from the original crew as we adapt to the current landscape of online media (we also promise not to attack JuJu Smith-Schuster every single day like other morons do in Pittsburgh media).

So back to Pensblog Charlie. For those of you who don’t know (or may not remember), Pensblog Charlie was a fixture in the early days of tPB. In fact, he was our gay mascot. Could you only imagine if we did something like this in 2018? We’d be torn to pieces by the white knights of the internet in like two seconds. But this was 2010 and jokes such as the mythical character that was gay Pensblog Charlie played. So much so that Derek and Adam (I’m assuming this was there idea because I don’t know the entire background of the story) decided it would be a good idea to print out pictures of Charlie’s head and put them on popsicle sticks so fans of the blog could use them at games. And the best part was they used to get droves of fans to do this stuff with them while they traveled to away games in other cities such as Columbus. I mean, what a fucking world those guys created.

Which brings us to the real question. Is Pensblog Charlie actually just Bob Errey in disguise?

You tell me.

@PeepsBurgh