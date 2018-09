Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

Tulsa at Temple — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. Pacific — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Michigan vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Tauro FC vs. CD Motagua — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 8 p.m.

Semifinal: 1stt Leg, Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero, Heredia, Costa Rica

Herediano vs. Árabe Unido — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Equestrian

FEI World Games, Tryon International Center, Mill Spring, NC

Jumping, U.S. Trust Arena

Team Competition & Individual Qualifier — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Team Competition & Individual Qualifier — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Vaulting, Covered Arena

Pas-de-Deux Freestyle Final — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Web.com Tour

Tour Championship, Atlantic Beach Country Club, Atlantic Beach, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

HC Dynamo Moscow vs. SKA Saint Petersburg — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Oakland — Facebook, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/STO, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Forecast: NBA Q&A — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump: NBA Rank Special — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns — NFL Network/WNBC/WOIO, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL Preseason

New Jersey at New York Islanders —MSG Network/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal at Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada — NBC Sports Washington/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — NHL Network/WGN/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton — TSN3, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles (SS) at Vancouver — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim — NHL Network/Fox Sports Prime, 10 p.m.

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Homecoming with Billy Payne — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Sweat Solution — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

St. Petersburg Open, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

ATP Tour

Moselle Open, Arènes de Metz, Metz, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tour

Toray Pan Pacific Open, Arena Tachikawa Tachihi, Tokyo, Japan

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group J, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Sevilla vs. Standard de Leige — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group L, Stadio Toumba, Thessaloniki, Greece

PAOK vs. Chelsea — UniMás, 12:30 p.m.

Group G, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Rangers — Univision Deportes, 12:30 p.m.

Group F, Stade Josy Barthel, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Dudelange vs. AC Milan — Univision Deportes, 2:50 p.m.

Group F, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Athens, Greece

Olympiacos vs. Real Betis — Galavision, 3 p.m.

Group E, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Vorskla — UniMás, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/Univision Deportes, noon

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.