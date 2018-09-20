UND Debutes New Fighting Hawks Mascot

Ready or not, the University of North Dakota will debut it’s new Fighting hawks mascot. The mascot will make its first appearance on Saturday when the Fighting Hawks take the Field against the Idaho State Bengals. Here’s the catch, the new mascot doesn’t have a name.

Courtesy of Pat Sweeney, KNOX Radio — Student Body President Erik Hanson says UND students were notified Monday that the mascot will debut without an official nickname.

“We want people to get excited about the actual mascot and what it’s there for in the game, before we make any decisions on the naming and how we’re going to go forward with that process,” Hanson said.

“There are no plans as of now to have an official name,” he added. “Could it happen down the road? It could, but there’s nothing that says that it will, either.”

In May, students voted on the final design of the mascot. UND says the costs of the design and the costume were covered by alumni donors.