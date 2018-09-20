Watch: Antonio Brown speaks for the first time this week

It all started earlier in the week when a fan tweeted at Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown about how lucky he is to be playing with Ben Roethlisberger. Without “Big Ben,” Brown would be nothing. Well, Brown wasted no time responding to the fan with a quote tweet that read “Trade me let’s find out.” Shortly after, the NFL world went into a frenzy.

It didn’t end there, though. On Tuesday when the Steelers returned to practice, Brown decided that he was not going to show up for work. That led to the fans of the Steelers and the organization having many questions regarding Brown’s recent frustrations. Browns agent was eventually forced to put out a statement about what was going on. Making it clear that Brown still wants to remain on the Steelers.

Finally, on Thursday a frustrated Antonio Brown stood in front of his locker speaking to the Pittsburgh media. Clearly, he isn’t pleased with the 0-1-1 start with the Steelers, and he is even more frustrated with the media. Check out what he had to say on Thursday.

Brown Speaks:

Antonio Brown spoke today. pic.twitter.com/A7dLn1Y7XI — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 20, 2018

Does Brown actually want to be traded? It’s doubtful. Even if he did, the Steelers probably wouldn’t grant his wish. But this situation is far from ideal for the Steelers nonetheless. Especially with everything going on concerning their star running back Le’Veon Bell. He has been everywhere but with the team since the season started.

It looks like for now, Brown is going to stick it out with the Steelers. They will have a tough matchup against arguably the hottest team in football right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. A Steelers victory could really help turn things around for the morale in the locker room with Brown. A loss, well, that could be really damaging.