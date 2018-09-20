Will Cleveland Browns fans finally get their free beer on Thursday?

The last time the Cleveland Browns won a game was on Christmas Eve of 2016. Since then, they have been struggling big time. The 2018 offseason gave Browns fans everywhere hope, though. With the firing of their former general manager and signing of John Dorsey, the organization made some rather impressive moves during the offseason.

Instead of using the stockpile of draft picks, Dorsey and Browns packaged a few picks and players to acquire a few established veterans. All while holding onto the early-round picks so they could draft some developmental stars for the future. It was a decent offseason, to say the least. But the team needed everything to go right on the field to make everything work.

The Browns kept their first two matchups surprisingly close considering their opponents. They tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers in week one, and just barely lost to the New Orleans Saints in week two.

Now, the Browns are hoping they can secure their first win in years against a more favorable matchup in the New York Jets. And if they do, then Cleveland fans all over will be rewarded with free beer, courtesy of Bud Light.

What are the chances?

Every Bud Light cooler in Cleveland has been running since the offseason. But nobody has been able to access them as they stay locked until the first victory. It was a close call over the last two weeks, but the doors remained locked as fans wait impatiently for their free drinks to celebrate.

Now, the Browns have an excellent opportunity to give their fans a head start to the weekend as they are favored over the Jets on Thursday Night Football this week.

The Jets looked good in their first week with the arrival of the rookie quarterback, Sam Darnold. But they were humbled during week two when they took a beating to the Miami Dolphins.

The Browns have a great opportunity on their hands this week at home, and there should be no reason why the city of Cleveland can’t celebrate their teams first victory since 2016, two seasons later. Everything would just need to go right for the Browns for the first time in a long time.