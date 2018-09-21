Baker Mayfield causes dramatic spike in NFL's Rookie of the Year odds, is now favorite to win

It didn’t take the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft long to show that he’s one of the top players in this year’s class.

Baker Mayfield entered Thursday’s game against the Jets with roughly one minute remaining in the first half, facing a 14-0 deficit, and when it was all said and done, the Browns had emerged victorious for the first time in 635 days.

Mayfield completed 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards in the 21-17 thrilling victory, and the atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium was electric — something fans have not experienced in a number of years.

Fans voiced their support in Mayfield by buying his jersey during the game and after it was over, and they apparently weren’t the only ones impressed by his performance. One of the most popular sportsbooks, Betonline.ag, now lists Mayfield as the favorite to win the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award, at 3/2 odds. He was previously listed at 20/1 on Thursday afternoon.

Via @betonline_ag: Baker Mayfield is now the favorite at 3-2 in the #NFL Rookie of the Year odds. He was at 20-1 on Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AgkjE4EJE8 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) September 21, 2018

That’s an incredible spike.