Ben Simmons trolls Donovan Mitchell on Instagram

The social media war of words between Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell finally began to simmer down during the offseason, but it picked up again on Friday, seemingly out of nowhere.

It was a bit petty, too, was most fans figured that “rookie” discussion was a thing of the past.

Not for Simmons, apparently.

The reigning Rookie of the Year award winner had some fun at Mitchell’s expense on Instagram Friday, when he posted this.

ROY Ben Simmons out here trolling 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HJ2SjMTXU3 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 21, 2018

At some point, Simmons might want to just let it go. Sure, by league definition, he was a rookie, but technically, he was drafted in 2016, so it wouldn’t have been crazy for him not to be eligible to win the award last season, which would’ve made Mitchell the winner.