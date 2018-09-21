Bogdan Bogdanovic Medical Update

Cowbell Kingdom

SACRAMENTO, CA —- Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic exited Serbia’s 91-65 World Cup Qualifying victory over Estonia on Monday after experiencing left knee discomfort early in the first quarter. Further evaluation revealed a minor injury to his left knee.

On Monday, a minor arthroscopic procedure is scheduled at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, to be performed by Dr. Riley Williams. Bogdanovic is expected to make a full recovery and an update will be provided when it is available.

Media Day for the Sacramento Kings is on Monday September 24, 2018.

