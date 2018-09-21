Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium gets new nickname thanks to Baker Mayfield

The Browns are finally off the schneid, after having gone 635 games without a win.

Thursday’s 21-17 win over the Jets snapped the winless streak, and it’s time to stop calling FirstEnergy Stadium the “Factory of Sadness.”

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield sparked the offense upon entering Thursday’s game with one minute remaining in the first half, leading the team on a scoring drive for their first points of the game, cutting the lead to 14-3. He completed three of four passes on the drive, and he picked up where he left off in the second half, finishing the game with 17-of-23 for 201 yards.

And now he’s helped FirstEnergy Stadium get a new nickname, with “Factory of Sadness” being a thing of the past. One particular FOX8 News photographer dubbed it “The Bakery.”

My photographer, Lamont, came up with a new name for the “Factory of Sadness”. First Energy Stadium will now be called “The Bakery”. #Browns #DillyDilly 🏈 pic.twitter.com/m2X5AT8Lnh — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) September 21, 2018

We’re on board with it!