Cleveland Police posts funny tweet after Browns win

Thursday was the night that Browns fans have waited nearly two years for, as their team pulled off a 21-17 victory over the Jets in front of the home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It was the team’s first win in 635 days, and the Bud Light victory fridges were officially opened (watch video of that here).

Cleveland Division of Police’s official Twitter account had a funny reaction to the big win after the game was in the books, which referenced the victory fridges.

Browns fans have been flocking to the streets to celebrate the long-awaited win, but they’ve been doing so respectfully — so far. Hopefully they continue to, and the police can observe the celebration, rather than being forced to regulate it.