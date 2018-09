College Football Viewing Picks for Week 4, 09/22/2018

All Times Eastern

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

BTN Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Alabama Audible — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Pregame live from the University of Washington, Seattle, WA — Pac-12 Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Wrap-Up Show — ABC, 11:22 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ABC (Sean McDonough/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Buffalo at Rutgers — Big Ten Network (Joe Beninanti/James Laurinaitis)

Minnesota at Maryland — Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington/J Leman//Ally Sturm)

Nevada at Toledo — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/Ross Tucker)

Georgia at Missouri — ESPN (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

Boston College at Purdue — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks)

Navy at SMU — ESPNews (Bill Roth/Mike Golic, Jr.)

Ohio at Cincinnati — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

Nebraska at Michigan — FS1 (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman//Holly Sonders)

Akron at Iowa State — Fox Sports Net (Mark Followill/Brian Baldinger//Lesley McCaslin)

Kent State at Mississippi — SEC Network (Dave Neal/DJ Shockley//Dawn Davenport)

12:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — Raycom/ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Archer//Lericia Harris)

12:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

Lafayette at Colgate — Stadium (Matt Mariucci/Dave Owens//Morgan Uber)

1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant — ESPN3 (Dave Popkin/Kevin Gilbride)

Marist at Stetson — ESPN3 (Evan Weston/Tom James)

Central Connecticut State at Fordham — Stadium on Facebook (Andrew Bogusch/Ricky Cibrano)

2 p.m.

Truman State at Valparaiso — ESPN3

Western Michigan at Georgia State — ESPN+

Columbia at Georgetown — Stadium on Facebook (Jeremy Huber/Mike Nebrich//Donna Wilkinson//Yousef Nasser)

2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer — ESPN+ (Frank Malloy/Jason Patterson//Kristin Banks)

3 p.m.

Illinois State at Colorado State — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Mountain West Network (Ari Wolfe/Sed Bonner)

Sacramento State at Montana — Audience Network (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports, 3 p.m. (Tom Glasgow/Jason Stiles//Jen Mueller)

Howard vs. Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, IN — ESPN3 (Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker)

Western Kentucky at Ball State — ESPN3 (Jim Barbar/Mark Herrman)

Austin Peay at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+ (Tom Britt/Chris Brinkley/John Hatler//John Abel)

Lehigh at Penn — ESPN+ (Joe Tordy/Jason “Coffee” Jones)

Maine at Central Michigan — ESPN+ (Chris Vosters/Marcus Ray)

Miami (OH) at Bowling Green — ESPN+ (Michael Reghi/Al Groh)

Yale at Cornell — ESPN+ (Jason Weinstein)

3:30 p.m .

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ABC (Mark Jones/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

North Carolina Central at Duke — ACC Network Extra (Doug Sherman/John Gregory)

Tulane at Ohio State — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Matt Millen//Rick Pizzo)

Texas A&M at Alabama — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jamie Erdhahl)

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor//John Schriffen)

Charlotte at UMass — Eleven Sports/NESNplus (Eric Frede/Andy Gresh)

Kansas State at West Virginia — ESPN (Clay Matvick/Dan Orlovsky//Paul Carcaterra)

Florida International at Miami (FL) — ESPN2 (Kevin Brown/Andre Ware)

Northern Illinois at Florida State — ESPNU (Mark Neely/John Congemi//Ed Aschoff)

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State — ESPN+ (Harrison Battle/Pierre Banks)

Virginia Military Institute at Western Carolina — ESPN+ (Daniel Hooker/Dan Gibson//Summer McMahan)

Kansas at Baylor — FS1 (Eric Collins/Evan Moore)

4 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse — ESPNews (Shawn Kenney/Dustin Fox)

Sam Houston State at Nicholls State — ESPN+ (Lyn Rollins/Rene Nadeau//Carley McCord)

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+ (Greg Stotelmyer/Jim Torey)

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network (Roxy Bernstein/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV (Sam Adams/Bill Ames)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb//Kris Budden)

4:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Princeton — ESPN+ (Cody Chrusciel/Matt Goldstein//Jon Mozes)

TCU at Texas — Fox (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman)

5 p.m.

Hampton at Northern Iowa — ESPN3 (Brad Wells/Justin Surrency)

Idaho State at North Dakota — Pluto TV (Alex Heinerf/Ryan Kasowski//Greg Enkers)

Montana State at Portland State — Pluto TV (Matt Richert/Mike Lund)

6 p.m.

McNeese State at BYU — BYUtv (Dave McCann/Blaine Fowler//Lauren McClain)

Morgan State at North Carolina A&T — ESPN3 (Donal Ware/Al Swann)

Norfolk State at South Carolina State — ESPN3 (Ernest Robinson/Bobby Gist)

North Texas at Liberty — ESPN3 (Matt Warner/Joe Jouch//Bobby Bohling)

Savannah State at Florida A&M — ESPN3 (Keith Miles/Albert Chester//Dei’Ja Martin)

Elon at Charleston Southern — ESPN+ (Kevin O’Rourke/Danny Croghan III//Danielle Hensley)

Shaw at Campbell — ESPN+ (Chris Hemeyer/Jay Sonnhalter//Andy Bowman)

Clark Atlanta at Kennessaw State — Peachtree TV/ESPN+ (Brian Katrek/Tutan Reyes//Chris Mooneyham)

7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Marshall — CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz./Aaron Murray//AJ Ross)

Idaho at Cal-Davis — Eleven Sports/Pluto TV (Bill Doleman/Brett Miller)

Florida at Tennessee — ESPN (Adam Amin/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Mississippi State at Kentucky — ESPN2 (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman(

Louisiana Tech at LSU — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/Kirk Morrison)

Alabama State at Grambling — ESPN3 (Butch Alsandor/Ken Moore)

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN3 (Sam Leavitt/Lamont Williams)

UNLV at Arkansas State — ESPN3 (Roger Twibell/Pete Cordelli//Rich Zvosec)

Abiliene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+ (Rob Meyers/Kevin Langford)

Bluefield at Presbyterian — ESPN+ (Eric Thacker/John Orck)

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette — ESPN+ (Dan McDonald/Gerald Broussard)

Rice at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+ (Jason Baker/Jeff Posey)

Samford at Chattanooga — ESPN+ (Chris Goforth/Scott McMahen)

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPN+ (Mickey Shadrix/Butch Barker)

Texas State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+ (Lincoln Rose/LaDarrin McLane//Megan Birdsong)

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+ (Graham Doty/Gregory Bowser)

Texas at Oklahoma State — FS1 (Brian Custer/Ben Leber)

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV (Mitch Strohman/Kevin Stephens//Matt Jarecki)

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana — Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaulin/Glen Mason//Elise Menaker)

Furman at East Tennessee State — ESPN3 (Robert Harper/Mark Hutsell//KaseyMarler)

New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN3 (Andy Morgan/Trevor Vittatoe)

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

East Carolina at South Florida — ESPNews (Dave LaMont/Ray Bentley)

South Alabama at Memphis — ESPN3 (Pete Pranica/Greg Gaston)

Texas Southern at Houston — ESPN3 (Joel Meyers/Forrest Conoly)

Northern Colorado at Weber State — Pluto TV (Steve Klauke/Jerry Graybeal)

8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa — Big Ten Network (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)

10:15 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — ESPN2 (Roy Phillpott/Tom Ramsey)

10:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan/Randy Cross)

Arizona State at Washington — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)