EPL Preview: Arsenal vs Everton betting odds & tips

Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon looking to make it four Premier League wins on the bounce.

Unai Emery had a disappointing start to his tenure as manager in north London as he tasted defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea during Arsenal’s opening two matches and Arsenal aren’t considered to be one of the leading candidates for the title.

However, the Spanish coach has got their season back on track in recent weeks having picked-up consecutive victories over West Ham, Cardiff City and Newcastle United to move Arsenal up to seventh in the table.

The Gunners will therefore be aiming to make it a fourth successive win and they’ll face an Everton side who’ve won just one of their games so far this season and drew with Wolves on the opening weekend so they’ll be confident of getting all three points this weekend.

Team news

Emery will recall a number of his key players after resting the likes of Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette for their Europa League win over Vorskla on Thursday night.

The big-guns should all be recalled on Sunday afternoon but Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Carl Jenkinson all remain out through injury.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is expected to face his former side having joined Everton back in January while Richarlison will return from suspension after serving his three-match ban.

Betting odds

Arsenal are the 1/2 favourites to win this game with the bookmakers while Everton are available at odds of 6/1. Those who fancy the Toffees to take home a point can back the draw at 4/1.

This fixture usually brings goals so over 2.5 match goals looks a solid bet at 1/2 and those who want more value can go for over 3.5 goals at odds of 5/4.

Betting tips

The majority of tipsters are backing Arsenal to win this game with https://www.bettinginstitute.co.uk/ tipping the hosts to beat Everton by two clear goals so the money is going on the Gunners to take the three points.

Arsenal have the firepower to score plenty of goals but their defence remains a worry so I can see Everton also getting on the score-sheet. I’m predicting a 3-1 Arsenal victory which can be backed at odds of 17/2 with leading bookmakers.

To get even more value, we can add French international striker Alexandre Lacazette as the first goalscorer in a 3-1 Arsenal win for odds of 18/1.