Matchroom Boxing: Joshua vs. Povetkin Picks

IBO/IBF/WBA Super/WBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (21-0) vs. Alexander Povetkin (34-1)

Nolan Howell: This is one of the better fights to be made under the circumstances of the Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder situation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean this will be a great fight and is more a commentary on the division outside of the top three or four. Povetkin is approaching 40 and likely will be relegated to that permanent no man’s land outside of Wilder, Joshua, and Tyson Fury with a loss and Povetkin has never really been a fighter to throw it all out the window, so this could be an ugly fight if Joshua doesn’t rattle him early from the outside. Fortunately, I think he does and caps this off pretty spectacularly as he waits for Fury or Wilder next up. Anthony Joshua by second-round TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Luke Campbell (18-2) vs., Yvan Mendy (40-4-1)

Nolan: Mendy upset Campbell in a split decision nearly three years ago, but Campbell fought a sloppy fight that was really uncharacteristic and has proven to be one of the best of the rest at lightweight. Mendy has sort of coasted since and has never really suggested that the win was anything but a faceplant from Campbell. Luke Campbell by unanimous decision.

BBBofC British Cruiserweight Championship: Matty Askin (c) (23-3-1) vs. Lawrence Okolie (9-0)

Nolan: Lawrence Okolie by fifth-round TKO.