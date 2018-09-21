Red Sox fan gets electrocuted trying to train surf back from Yankees game

The Red Sox clinched their third straight AL East title on Thursday night, but it wasn’t all good news on their front, as far as fans were concerned.

One particular fan attended Wednesday’s game at Yankee Stadium, and was attempting to travel back home to Connecticut on a Metro-North train. For some reason, 24-year-old Michael Vigeant elected to try to train surf. He climbed up to the roof, along with his brother, when he was electrocuted by overhead wires, according to the New York Post.

His brother was helped down safely, and the power to the train was cut off. Riders claim they were stuck inside the powerless train for two hours, and it eventually arrived to New Haven at 3:20 a.m. ET.