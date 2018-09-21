The Betting Window for September 21-23

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too can afford to be an absolute fucking moron in the most vapid location in the world, endangering everyone!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Sam Alvey -300 over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira ($15)

Andre Ewell +110 over Renan Barao ($10)

Anthony Joshua -1100 over Alexander Povetkin ($40)

Eryk Anders +125 over Thiago Santos ($5)

Luke Campbell -450 over Yvan Mendy ($30)

People tend to sleep on Smilin’ Sam because of his goofy demeanor, but dude is a banger, and has a hellacious chin and will take four or five to land one and a half from whatever angle he can. Rogerio is beyond smoked, and Alvey is probably going to make the crowd sad.

Bring on the USADA jokes, but Barao has been a shell of himself for a while now, and not a chance I’m putting down any cash money on him.

Last Week: $+13.50

Year To Date: $-203.21

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.