The HOVG Podcast: Kato Kaelin

By: The Hall of Very Good | September 21, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kato Kaelin.

America’s favorite houseguest (and a special friend!) returns to talk to the boys about the postseason chances of his beloved Milwaukee Brewers, opens up about the downfall of being so outspoken on Twitter and, for some reason, introduces Shawn and Lou to the friendliest valets in all of Los Angeles.

SHOW NOTES:

. @Brewers SUCK & WILL ALWAYS SUCK! Last place @Reds beat us at HOME. Embarrassment. All the Counsel lovers r so wrong. Just watch the downfall again. @Pirates & @Cardinals will DESTROY US! Perez, Pina, Thames, etc.. just NOT GOOD! Goodbye Twitter & @Cubs winning again. BrewSUCK — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) September 19, 2018

