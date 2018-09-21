Watch: Browns fans raid Bud Light Victory Fridges after win

The drought is finally over, Browns fans.

After 635 days without a win, the Browns finally emerged victorious over the Jets on Thursday night, 21-17, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Rookie quarterback/No.1 overall pick in this year’s draft Baker Mayfield entered the game for Tyrod Taylor, who left with a concussion, trailing 14-0. He completed three of four passes on his first drive, and the team got a much-needed field goal before the half. Mayfield saved his best for the end of the game, leading his team on a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that spanned six minutes, giving the Browns the first lead of the game. They did not lose it, and they won their first game since Dec. 24 2016.

That was cause for celebration, and Browns fans took to the streets to do exactly that.

Cleveland is lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lntxmLtKOa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 21, 2018

Not only that, they also got free beer from the Bud Light Victory Fridges, which were finally opened.

OPEN THAT FRIDGE AND TASTE VICTORY CLEVELAND pic.twitter.com/XbqM4KxkLy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

Free beer and a brutal streak finally coming to an end — mostly in part to a rookie quarterback making his first career appearance in an NFL game. What a day!