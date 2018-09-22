9/22/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Things continue go to well for the New York Mets (72-82) in the second half. The Mets picked up a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals (77-77) last night, helping ace Jacob deGrom earn his ninth win of the year and move one step closer to securing the National League’s Cy Young Award. The win was the Mets’ second in a row, and they will look to win this series with Washington with a victory this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (3-2, 6.31 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt made a spot start for the Mets last Saturday, allowing an unearned run in 2.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-3. The Mets put Oswalt back into the rotation earlier this week after they opted to shut down Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season as a precautionary measure. The Nationals will counter with rookie righty Austin Voth (0-1, 11.81 ERA). Voth last pitched on September 14th, tossing a scoreless inning of relief against the Atlanta Braves.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario RF Brandon Nimmo LF Michael Conforto 1B Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki 2B Jack Reinheimer SP Corey Oswalt

Pre-Game Notes: