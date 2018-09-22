NCAA

Angry Kirby Smart goes ballistic on sideline (Video)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart lost his mind arguing over a controversial call during Saturday’s game, even with the Bulldogs rolling the Tigers.

It happened in the third quarter, when the Dogs were hit with a roughing the passer call, which was a bit iffy. That later let to a touchdown, which allowed the Tigers to claw back in the game a bit.

Smart, due to the poor call and his team’s defense, had seen enough. He began yelling in a bit of a tirade, and you can watch it in the video clip below.

We wouldn’t want to be a Bulldogs defender during that time. Yeesh.

