Islanders make first round of training camp cuts

The Islanders cut their roster down to 43 players on Saturday ahead of their preseason matchup with the New York Rangers in Bridgeport.

Players sent to AHL Bridgeport: Chris Bourque, Ryan Bourque, Evan Buitenhuis, Mike Cornell, Scott Eansor, Matthew Gaudreau, Mitch Gillam, Ryan Hitchcock, Connor Jones, Otto Koivula, Ivan Kosorenkov, Jeff Kubiak, Ryan MacKinnon, Tyler Mueller, David Quenneville, Yannick Rathgeb, Mitch Vande Sompel and Yanick Turcotte.

Players returned to their junior teams: Arnaud Durandeau (Halifax, QMJHL), Blade Jenkins (Saginaw, OHL) and Bode Wilde (Saginaw, OHL).

Players returned to their international clubs: Pius Suter (Zurich, Swiss Elite League).

Players released from Amature Tryout Contract: Kyle MacLean and Emmanuel Vella.