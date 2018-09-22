Lucky31 Casino Reviews 2018: Learn More About It

Are you looking for a great, trustworthy casino where you can play online? Then the Lucky31 casino might just be the one for you. This online casino offers a balanced range of table games, live casino suite, and video slots that are quite popular in the gaming world.

The Lucky31 Casino has been rewarded with numerous accolades and rewards for its transparency, all-around fairness, and prompt payout times from online gaming portals. It means that you can confidently play on the site while knowing that your details financially are in good hands.

About Lucky31

This online casino was founded in the year 2012 by the MTM Corporation, and since it has been online for 6 years, it has gained quite a reputation among the casino players. The casino has exceptional games that came from a lot of different developers, and like the other casinos online, the Lucky31 also offers great bonuses and other special promos.

This is a modern gaming website, which is designed user-friendliness, you can even access the casino’s site on your mobile devices, which allows you to play on-the-go. Also, the online casino is licensed by the government of Curacao, so expect the site to be a legit casino online.

The casino has a wide selection of blackjacks, table games, casino pokers, and roulettes that you can choose, but it doesn’t only consist of casino games. The site can also offer you some of the popular games like the Starbust, Dracula, Mamma Mia, Stickers, Winter Berries, Cazino Zeppelin, Gonzo’s Quest, and more.

The Site Consist of More Than 600 Games

If you think that you’ll get bored on the casino’s site, then I beg to differ. The Lucky31 Casino consists of more than 600 games that you can choose from. Most of the site’s games came from the developers of Microgaming, Yggdrasil, Netent, Actual Gaming, Nyx Gaming, Visionary iGaming, and Betsoft. You can play these games directly on the browser without having to download an application. Another great thing about the online casino is that you can even play on their site for free by using play money.

They also have a lot of games with progressive jackpots, you can try out your luck by playing the famous Mega Moolah Slot developed by Microgaming, or by playing The Glam Life developed by the Betsoft, and many more from the other game developers. However, the casino currently doesn’t offer the big Netent jackpot slots, but there are still a lot more others that you can play.

Here is the complete game selection:

12 Roulettes

12 Video Pokers: 10s or Better, Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, Jackpot Poker, All American, Jacks or Better

12 Blackjack

12 Scratch Cards

23 Live Games: Baccarat, Roulette, Caribbean Stud Poker, Lucky 7, Blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Dice, Casino Hold’em, Lucky 5

Over 600 Slot Machines

26 Other Games: Double Double Bonus Poker, Keno, Money Wheel, and More

Ultimate Welcome Bonus of 131%

If you are a new player at Luucky31 Casino, you can get an amazing welcome bonus of 131% to up to €131. However, the welcome bonus has a wagering requirement, you need to at least deposit a minimum amount of €10 to get the welcoming bonus. When you play with the bonus money, the maximum bet that you can place is about €10.

Like all the other online casinos, Lucky 31 also offers other kinds of special cashback bonuses, promotions, and occasional free spins. You can look at some lucky31 casino reviews to find out more about these offers.

Lucky31 is Highly Secured

The online casino site is licensed by the government of Curacao, this will ensure that you are playing in a safe and secure playing environment. The connections are also encrypted making sure that your financial details are safe.

The casino accepts a variety of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, they accept:

Bank Transfer

Visa Card

Paysafe Card

Skrill

Neteller

Master Card

Conclusion:

If you want to play in a safe and secured online casino, then the Lucky31 Casino is definitely your best bet. The casino has a fairly good reputation and offers you great security, they also have a fair gaming environment for a smooth gaming process. The withdrawals are carried out in a timely manner, so rest assured that you can get the money that you had won.