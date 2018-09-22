Rusev Comments On Aiden English Betraying Him On WWE 'SmackDown Live'

The duo known to WWE fans as Rusev Day has parted ways. Aiden English’s betrayal of the Bulgarian Brute on the September 18 edition of SmackDown Live was the move that brought it all to an end.

Now Rusev has finally commented on the split.

Rusev didn’t tag English in the Tweet but Aiden did respond. As the two men begin a war of words on social media, it’s obvious that they’re moving toward a physical war on the blue brand.

The team was destined to part ways at some point, as one miscommunication after another led Aiden English and Rusev to argue repeatedly over the past several weeks. Fans could see the end coming as English was failing his partner week after week. It seemed like only a matter of time until the fallout happened.

While this new rivalry may be just another day for Rusev, it’s likely not such a good day for English. Though it’s still very early in the storyline, the fact is that English was directionless after his partner, Simon Gotch, was released from the company.

However the pairing with The Bulgarian Brute and Lana put English back on the map and led to the rise of Rusev as a character babyface in the making. Fans loved the team and it worked from the moment it began.

But what will English do now that he and Rusev are no longer working together? The feud is just heating up and it may continue over the next couple of months. But after the feud ends, it’s unknown what either man will do next.

Neither Rusev or Aiden English is currently booked for WWE’s Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6. It’s unclear if WWE plans on using them in a match on that night or if the rivalry will strictly be fought on SmackDown Live.