Tom Brady angry, irritated with Patriots teammates (Report)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expects the best from his teammates, no matter the circumstances.

There’s a reason why so many receivers have come and gone in New England, more than any other team. Brady prefers guys with an extremely high football IQ, that can adjust their routes after the snap, at the drop of a hat. And if they’re not where they’re supposed to be, then they’re going to hear about it.

Last Sunday’s Week 2 loss to the Jaguars was a poor showing from the Patriots passing attack that we weren’t used to seeing, and apparently, Brady was upset at his receiving corps for not “doing their job.” A report from Michael Giardi of NFL Network states that Brady has been “irritated” since that time, stemming from their lack of execution in the game.

Several Patriot players told me Tom Brady was "in a mood" and "irritated" this week. He was displeased with the overall execution Sunday and wants to make sure that doesn't carry over to Detroit Sunday night. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 21, 2018

Good luck on Sunday night, Lions. Brady and Bill Belichick’s history dictate that they rarely drop two games in a row, and when he’s locked in like this, no one rests until the team gets off the schneid the following week. We’re willing to bet it won’t carry over.