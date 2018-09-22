Watch: Michael Jordan, Hornets provide aid to Hurricane Florence victims

Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Owners are doing whatever they can to provide help to those in need, during the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The team owner and some of his players spent Friday packing up 5,000 food boxes for those affected by the brutal storm in the Wilmington, Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach areas.

https://twitter.com/hornets/status/104327367438255718

The supplies came from Food Lion. The popular supermarket chain provided canned goods, peanut butter, crackers and drinks.

Props to the Hornets and their owner — who also happens to be the GOAT, we should point out — for helping give back to the community in a great gesture.