Watch: Shaq's son posterizes kid with monster dunk at house party

Freshman power forward Shareef O’Neal will be suiting for UCLA once the 2018-19 college basketball season tips off, and it will be exciting to see Shaq’s son in action.
A number of partygoers recently got a preview of what to expect, though, and they were lucky to have a front-row seat to the action.
The 18-year-old was hanging out at a party, where one particular kid had been challenging him to show off his skills all night. O’Neal did that, and then some, posterizing the kid with a massive dunk, for everyone to see.
It’s never wise to poke the bear, and that kid paid for doing so.
Comments