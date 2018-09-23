9/23/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The New York Mets (72-83) saw their two game winning streak come to an end yesterday afternoon with a thud. The Washington Nationals (78-77) held the Mets’ offense to just one hit and rolled to a 6-0 victory to grab a game in an essentially meaningless series. The two teams are set to wrap up their season series this afternoon, with first pitch for the finale of the four game set scheduled for 1:35 pm at Nationals Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-11, 4.03 ERA) to the mound today. Matz pitched well in his last start, tossing five shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-2. The Nationals will counter with young right hander Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.02 ERA). Fedde wasn’t very efficient in his last outing, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins last Monday, requiring 93 pitches to record 14 outs and receiving a no decision for his efforts. The Nationals went on to lose the contest 8-5.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Dominic Smith
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 0-3 with a 5.48 ERA in five starts against the Nationals this season.
- Fedde has only one career start against the Mets, giving up five runs in six innings against them in 2017, but was not involved in the decision that day.
- After sitting out yesterday, Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith are back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will start at second base and bat second while Smith starts at first base and bats sixth.
- Anthony Rendon (7 for 22, 3 HR, 6 RBI’s), Mark Reynolds (4 for 11, 3 2B) and Juan Soto (3 for 8, RBI) have had noted success against Matz in their careers.
- This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Nationals. The Mets have won the season series, winning 10 of the first 18 meetings entering play today.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ 10 game road trip. The Mets are 4-5 on the trip so far, so a win not only secures a series victory over the Nationals but also a .500 road trip.
- This is the Mets’ final road game of 2018. The Mets are 39-41 in road games this year, a surprising stat considering they are going to finish under .500 for the eighth time in the past ten seasons.
