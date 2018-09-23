Cody Rhodes Provides Huge Update On A Possible WWE Return In 2019

Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly one of the biggest success stories ever of someone who left WWE to pursue a pro wrestling career outside of the company. Not only did Cody become a well sought after free agent when he departed WWE in May of 2016, but just over a year later, he defeated Christopher Daniels to become the Ring of Honor World Champion.

In addition to his success in Ring of Honor, Cody also staked his claim to being one of the top names of the Bullet Club faction, making his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in a winning effort against Juice Robinson.

Although Cody experienced a significant level of dissension with Kenny Omega at the beginning of the year on who the leader of the Bullet Club was, the two reconciled during the summer to reunite the group. Now, since the Bullet Club is reunited, they are even making it known that they will all go together to the promotion of their choice when each person’s contract is up.

During the latest episode of Ten Pounds of Gold, Cody discussed keeping his word and being a traveling champion, taking the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship to many promotions such as Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Cody did reveal that his options are open regarding where he will go come January 1, 2019, the moment where he is once again a free agent.

“No matter where I go; whether I stay with Ring of Honor, whether I go to WWE, or whether I commit to New Japan Pro Wrestling full time, or whether I just become the NWA Worlds Champion traveling the globe, carrying the ten pounds of gold, taking Jack Brisco photos everywhere, I can’t map it out. It’s tough, and I think the only thing I know how to do in this case is what I did last year, is what I’m gonna do this year, and that’s go with my gut.”

Due to being disappointed with the way he was being booked, Cody asked for his release to pursue his career on the independent circuit for the first time. This led to exclusively signing with Ring of Honor, which also gave him an opportunity to compete with New Japan due to their partnership.

If Cody does decide to return to WWE, one would think that the level of popularity he has now would be bridled by the difficulties of being a constant main event star for the company due to the list of names who are also vying to either keep or acquire that position. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, as well as a possible All In 2, are major factors that Cody would be forced to consider if a WWE offer becomes in place for a return to the company.

