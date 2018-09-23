Eagles Weekly Recap: Week 3, Wentz return, Jordan Matthews, and more

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. Coming off a disappointing Week 2 loss, the Eagles are looking to bounce back with some bog returns as they head into Week 3. Let’s get into it:

This afternoon, the Eagles will host Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are coming off a win over the Washington Redskins while the Eagles are looking to avenge a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

On the injury front, quarterback Carson Wentz is set to make his triumphant return this afternoon after recovering from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Running backs Jay Ajayi (foot) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) will both miss this week’s game. Left tackle Jason Peters (quad) will be active. Wide receiver Mike Wallace (calf) has been placed on injured reserve.

In order to help with the ailing wide receiving corps, the Eagles signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews. Matthews spent his first three seasons in Philadelphia before going on to have stints in Buffalo and New England.

The Eagles brought up running back Josh Adams from the practice squad.

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who was set to have a Sept. 18 court date for his alleged Super Bowl assault of a security guard, will now wait until Oct. as parties continue to determine how they will move on with the matter.

