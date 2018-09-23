Jimmy Garoppolo suffers possible season-ending ACL tear on this play (Video)

This season was supposed to be a developmental year for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as it would have been his first full campaign lining up under center for his team.
Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, as he’s going to miss some time with a knee injury. Not only that, it could be a season-ender.
Garoppolo hurt his knee while running on this particular play, as it appeared to buckle and give it from under him while running.
The 49ers fear it’s a torn ACL, which head coach Kyle Shanahan announced after the game.
That’s a huge blow to the 49ers and Garoppolo.
