Jimmy Garoppolo suffers possible season-ending ACL tear on this play (Video)

This season was supposed to be a developmental year for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as it would have been his first full campaign lining up under center for his team.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, as he’s going to miss some time with a knee injury. Not only that, it could be a season-ender.

Garoppolo hurt his knee while running on this particular play, as it appeared to buckle and give it from under him while running.

#49ers fear a serious knee injury for QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per @RapSheetpic.twitter.com/qdhNKsLvyG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

The 49ers fear it’s a torn ACL, which head coach Kyle Shanahan announced after the game.

"It's a knee, fearing ACL. We'll find out for sure tomorrow." 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not positive about the injury to Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/V3GcacrmiJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 23, 2018

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirms to reporters: The team fears an ACL tear for Jimmy Garoppolo. Would be season-ending. MRI tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2018

That’s a huge blow to the 49ers and Garoppolo.