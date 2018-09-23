Look: Josh Allen's hot girlfriend stuns in photos, brings good luck before Vikings game

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen and his team shocked the world on Sunday, going into Minnesota and building a 27-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Bills, after all, had scored only 23 points combined in their first two games, so no one expected all that much out of them against one of the league’s best defenses — on the road, no less.

But Allen was stellar — throwing for one touchdown, and running for two more. He also hurdled Vikings star linebacker Anthony Barr, making the poor guy look silly on one particular play.

And he’s doing pretty well for himself off the field as well, as he’s dating the beautiful Brittany Williams. She posted this photo before the game, wishing him luck.

Here are some more photos of Williams.

Allen — the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft — stays winning.