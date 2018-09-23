Mets Leave Washington, Head To Crazy Town

The Mets continued their fact finding mission on their players on Sunday as they complete extended spring training. Jeff McNeil as he had a four hit day (driving in one and scoring one), Michael Conforto had a three run double as Michael Taylor decided that a dive would be a good idea (spoiler alert: it wasn’t), and Kevin Plawecki’s double and two total RBI continued the tradition of Mets’ catchers getting hits in September to try to fool the team into thinking that they can start next season. (Spoiler alert: Plawecki went into the game hitting .086 in September.) The Mets won 8-6 to wind up going 11-8 against the Nationals. Lotta good that did them this year.

Steven Matz started and only lasted three innings as he has cemented his legacy as the current day Sid Fernandez. You’ve read me make the comparison on an a la carte basis. Sid was the king of starting out games on fire and then letting walks, balks, and errors get to him in the fifth or sixth and torpedo a legendary outing. Matz consistently torpedoes his outings by thinking too much and trying to rush through innings when things get hairy, and doesn’t even wait until the fifth or sixth to do it. It started with a Victor Robles home run in the third.

Matz gives up a HR to Robles, rushes and walks Turner, pays zero attention to him and gives up the SB, misses his location to Harper and loses the lead, allows a dunker, hits a batter…. he needs to talk to his good friend JdG about focus. #mets — Jason Fry (@jasoncfry) September 23, 2018

Perhaps he can talk to El Sid about what not to do in these situations, which is give up big huge meatballs after things don’t go his way. Matz gave up the meatball first and then let things get to him, which seems a lot messier than the way Sid did it. And in the rain too. For shame, El Steve. For shame.

But that all can be fixed. What can’t be fixed is how the people behind the scenes at the Mets are moths and drama is the flame. No seriously … you’re going to enjoy this:

David Wright is set to be activated from the DL on Tuesday. The Mets don't want him talking to the media (even SNY) before he actually plays in a game, so you won't be hearing from him until then. Somebody above Jay Horwitz ordered it. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) September 23, 2018

I mean … I … umm … okay? I mean, what … you know what, I’m tired of trying to explain crazy. I wanted to rant about this but I don’t even know what to say anymore. This is a team that can’t even agree on anything at the ownership level anymore. Sure, let’s take the person that everyone wants to hear from and give gifts to, and restrict his access to the world even though he’s only got six days to go. I wanted Wright to be a club ambassador after his retirement, and they won’t even let him speak to the media while he’s the only player anybody wants to talk to. SNY can’t even talk to him? They’re the state run television station!!! Is it Wright that doesn’t want to talk and this is a cover for him? I’m supposed to believe that one of the nicest guys in baseball has transformed into Matt Harvey?

I can’t explain crazy anymore.

