New York Giants Select Chad Wheeler Over Ereck Flowers

Chad Wheeler is set to start in the New York Giants game against Houston Texans in Week 3. Reports coming out of the team’s training camp claim that The Giants have been preparing for the Week 3 game with Chad Wheeler forming part of the offensive line in the place of offensive tackle Ereck Flowers.

Flowers has struggled for form

Jon Halapio is injured, which means another change to the line-up is necessary – with John Greco starting at centre in his place. Flowers has been struggling with performances for a while now and Giants fans have become increasingly frustrated with him. Although his performance in Week 2 against Dallas Cowboys showed some evidence of improvement, most fans will be welcoming the change and will be delighted to see Wheeler get his chance to claim a permanent place in the team.

