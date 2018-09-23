Watch: Tiger Woods kisses girlfriend, fights back tears after first win since 2013

Tiger Woods is back, and the sports world is thrilled about it.

Woods took a three-stroke lead into the final day of the 2018 Tour Championship, and he would not be denied his first win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his 80th career PGA Tour win.

He gave an emotional speech reacting to the win, shedding a few tears in doing so.

As Tiger holds back tears, "I just can't believe I pulled this off" 🙌 (via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/Gj7skblSbR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2018

And a kiss for girlfriend Erica Herman, with him also appearing to drop a quick “love you” as well.

It’s understandable that it was an emotional moment for Woods, given what he’s come back from.

April 2014: back surgery September 2015: back surgery April 2017: back surgery September 2018: Tiger Woods wins his first PGA tour event in 5 years An incredible comeback for an incredible competitor 💪 pic.twitter.com/P7Gd7vHFpS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2018

Sundays are usually dominated by NFL action, but not this week. Woods stole the show, and understandably so.