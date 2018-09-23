Watch: Tiger Woods kisses girlfriend, fights back tears after first win since 2013

Tiger Woods is back, and the sports world is thrilled about it.
Woods took a three-stroke lead into the final day of the 2018 Tour Championship, and he would not be denied his first win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his 80th career PGA Tour win.
He gave an emotional speech reacting to the win, shedding a few tears in doing so.
And a kiss for girlfriend Erica Herman, with him also appearing to drop a quick “love you” as well.
It’s understandable that it was an emotional moment for Woods, given what he’s come back from.
Sundays are usually dominated by NFL action, but not this week. Woods stole the show, and understandably so.
