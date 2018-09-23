Watch: Bill Belichick snubs young kids on handshake attempt

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is all business on the field, and he’s not interested in engaging in any behavior that isn’t related to his team playing at its best.

So when two young Lions fans in the stands reached out in hopes of a handshake or high five before Sunday night’s game kicked off, Belichick paid them no attention at all. Others may have given the kids a quick tap to brighten their day, but not Belichick, who just kept on walking.

Belichick walked right past those kids 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/12r0piNnE5 — New Account (@ftbeard_17) September 23, 2018

Maybe if they had been Patriots fans the result would’ve been different, but we’re willing to bet Belichick still would’ve ignored them. That’s just how he rolls.