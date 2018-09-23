Watch: Bills CB mocks Kirk Cousins' 'You like that?' catch phrase after win

The Bills looked like a complete different team than the one we had seen in the first two weeks of the season, dominating the Vikings in their house, as 16.5-point underdogs, no less.

Buffalo came to play from the moment the game at U.S. Bank Stadium kicked off, shocking the world by taking a 27-0 lead into the half. The Bills defense set the tone, with the Vikings offense not even managing to cross midfield until their second drive of the third quarter. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen looked confident in his first career road start, completing 15 of 22 passes for 196 yards, and racking up three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing).

The Vikings running backs rushed for only 12 yards combined between them, which put a lot of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Bills brought plenty of pressure throughout the game, attempting to make Cousins’ job difficult, and they made sure to let him know how they felt about their performance afterward. Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White mocked Cousins’ signature catch phrase on his way to the locker room.

“You like that?” White yelled.

Tre White sums up the day for #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0kIe727ZXg — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 23, 2018

Cousins downplayed White’s outburst in speaking to reporters after the game.

On Bills player Tre White yelling “you like that’ Kirk Cousins said it’s something he always hears yelled — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 23, 2018

The Bills players were fired up after getting their first win of the season, in a tough environment, and understandably so.